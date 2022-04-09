Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Coupang has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

