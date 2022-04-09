Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT Lowered to €72.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

