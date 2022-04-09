Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,190,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,480,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Creative Medical Technology in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CELZ Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.36% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

