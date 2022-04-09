Credit Suisse Group Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $49.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NFE opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.57. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

