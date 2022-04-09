Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.54).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of £701.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.80. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,163.93). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,691.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 in the last quarter.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

