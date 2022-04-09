Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $541,186.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,099. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

