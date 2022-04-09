Critical Survey: Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) versus Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.82 $29.10 million $0.10 22.10 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.77 $2.02 billion $1.14 22.29

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

