CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.03.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

