CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

