Crust Achieves Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007036 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00271630 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 249.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.00277566 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

