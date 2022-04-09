Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $160.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.70.

NYSE CFR opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

