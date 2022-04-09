Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

