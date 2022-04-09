CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

