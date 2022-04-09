CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 472,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,205. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

