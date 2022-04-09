Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $109.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.

