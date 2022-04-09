Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

