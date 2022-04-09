Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 24,218 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 177.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

