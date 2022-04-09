Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 42,516 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

