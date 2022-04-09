Cwm LLC Invests $895,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,963,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
