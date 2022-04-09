Cwm LLC Invests $925,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 460.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $317.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average of $342.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

