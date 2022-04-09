Cwm LLC Invests $947,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,140 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after buying an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

NYSE RIO opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

