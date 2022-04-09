Cwm LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.05 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

