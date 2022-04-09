Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.