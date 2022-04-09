D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,098 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Marriott International by 973.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

