D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 10,325 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.07. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

