D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

