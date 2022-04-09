D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $736.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.86 and a 12 month high of $747.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

