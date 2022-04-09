D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

AA stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

