D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 848,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

MRVL stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

