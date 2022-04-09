D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 46,793 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 207,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,643,000.

URA opened at $27.50 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

