D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $370.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.06 and its 200 day moving average is $407.95. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.39 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

