D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 47,700 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.86.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

