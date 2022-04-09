D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down to $74.05

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $71.40. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 29,653 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

