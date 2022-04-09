Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 48,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.
About Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)
