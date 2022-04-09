Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.10

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.
About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)
