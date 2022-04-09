Dan Bodner Sells 40,120 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRNT opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 758,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Verint Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

