Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.17. 1,410,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,829. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

