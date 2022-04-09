Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.66. Dana shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 25,638 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Dana alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dana by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.