Davinci Coin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (DAC)

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $10,417.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006957 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00271087 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 238.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00276844 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.