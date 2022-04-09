Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DH. Zacks Investment Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

