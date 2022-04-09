Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

DDF opened at $10.55 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

