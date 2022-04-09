Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.18 ($45.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.66. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.