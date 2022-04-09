Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353,999 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 76,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.