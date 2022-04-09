Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.19 Million

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report sales of $102.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.92 million and the lowest is $99.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

