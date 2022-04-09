Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $158.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $133.59 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

