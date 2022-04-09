Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $950.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $924.94.
NYSE BLK opened at $736.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $750.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.50.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
