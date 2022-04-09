Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $950.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $924.94.

NYSE BLK opened at $736.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $750.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.50.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

