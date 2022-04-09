Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

