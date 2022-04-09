Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €26.50

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €26.00 ($28.57) to €26.50 ($29.12) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

