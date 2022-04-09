Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 320

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S32. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 298 ($3.91) on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.59 ($3.99). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of £13.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

