Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price to 126.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 135.00 to 126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNKEY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

